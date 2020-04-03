#AgNeverQuits: More Reports from Arkansas Farmers & Ranchers
As we move deeper into a rainy spring planting season, farmers and ranchers and agriculture industry leaders around the state continue their work to put food on tables and shelves during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also continue to provide us with reports and updates from their fields, workshops and offices about their efforts, highlighting the fact that agriculture is essential during these difficult times. Here's a selection of videos from this week:
ArFB Leaders
Joe Thrash, ArFB board member
Chase Groves, ArFB board member
Terry Laster, ArFB board member
Farmers & Ranchers
Nathan Reed, Lee County
Jenna Martin, Cross County
Dennis Martin, Cross County
Wes McNulty, Jefferson County
Post Winery, Altus
Bubba Sink, Jackson County
Mary Bone, Monroe County
Benton Felts, Mississippi County
Jamie Anderson, Lonoke County
Ag Industry Representatives
Brent Bowie, CEO, Farmers Supply Association
Landon Butler, Farmers Supply Association
John Crangle, Vo-Ag Instructor/FFA Advisor
Price Boney, Farmers & Merchants Bank