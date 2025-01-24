<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/N7qh0OGn_6A?si=rsudyjxvjbWolwf8" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-sha
On this AgCast episode, we cover several updates with to the H-2A program that could impact Arkansas farmers. Plus, hay production in Arkansas was up 14% last year. We’ll tell you how we performed against other states around the south and cover more important stories from the week. Get it here in the states only weekly ag news program.