AgCast for April 2

This week, we talk to John Crangle, FFA advisor and vo-ag instructor at Bismarck High School in Hot Spring County, about adapting to at-home, online instruction and Jay and Valorie Lee of JV Farms near Bismarck about the adjustments their making to their direct-to-consumer sales operation. We also catch up with Randy Arnold, a strawberry grower near Alma who's facing uncertainty with his u-pick and farm-to-school operations. Finally, we have part one of a special interview with John Anderson, chair of Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness at the University of Arkansas, who explains the challenges facing the livestock market during this crisis.