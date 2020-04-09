AgCast for April 9

This week, we talk to Dr. Amanda Perez, a professor and Food Safety Specialist with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture about how produce and specialty crop farmers are adjusting their businesses during the COVID-19 crisis, and we catch up with UA Division of Agriculture Wheat and Feed Grains agronomist Jason Kelley to discuss how rainfall has delayed this year’s corn crop planting and the impact Covid-19 concerns are having on crop farmers. And we also hear from John Gavin, staff chair of the Bradley County Cooperative Extension Service about tomato production in southeast Arkansas.