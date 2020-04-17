VIDEO: Check Presentation to Arkansas Foodbank

The Farm Bureau Insurance companies announced Thursday a $500,000 gift to the six foodbanks that cover the state of Arkansas, anchored by the Arkansas Foodbank, which represents 33 counties in Central Arkansas. “Farm Bureau’s founding mission is to support the families that put food on our tables,” said Rich Hillman, Carlisle rice farmer and president of Arkansas Farm Bureau. “Providing relief to our communities in a time of need is a core value of the Farm Bureau. Offering a helping hand to our friends at the Arkansas Foodbank and their partners who provide similar services throughout Arkansas is critical at this time.”