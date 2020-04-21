March Awarded Farm Bureau Vines Scholarship

Award honors memory of Arkansas farm broadcasting pioneer

RaLynnda March of Cave City (Sharp County) is the 2020 recipient of Arkansas Farm Bureau’s Marvin Vines Memorial Scholarship.

March is the 19-year-old daughter of Carl and Tammy March. She is a junior Creative Media Production and English major with a 3.8 grade point average this past semester.

Arkansas Farm Bureau endows the scholarship, which honors the memory of Marvin Vines, farm director for more than 25 years at Little Rock radio station KAAY. Since 1980, it’s been awarded annually to a broadcast major at Arkansas State University.

March worked this past year as station manager of ASU-TV where she has assisted in hiring staff members and scheduling new events. She has also produced a variety of special video projects. Following graduation, she hopes to either develop her own creative media business as a graphic designer and photographer or utilize her English and Media degrees as a high school English or Media teacher.

“I am beyond honored to receive the Farm Bureau Marvin Vines Scholarship,” March said when learning she had been chosen. “I look forward to utilizing it this next academic school year. It will help fund my education and it gives me the opportunity to nourish and enhance my skills that will ultimately help me pursue my career goals.”

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of more than 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

For more information, contact:

Steve Eddington

(501) 228-1383

steve.eddington@arfb.com

or

Rob Anderson

(501) 228-1640

Rob.anderson@arfb.com