ArFB donates $50,000 to Ronald McDonald House

Arkansas Farm Bureau’s Women’s Leadership Committee and the Farm Bureau Foundation have donated $50,000 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas to help offset projected shortfalls as a result of COVID-19.

The ArFB Women’s Leadership Committee has a lengthy history of support for the Ronald McDonald House, which provides a “home-away-from-home” for more than 38,000 families sent to Little Rock for life-saving medical care for their child.

“We have a relationship with the Ronald McDonald House that extends more than 20 years,” said Magen Allen of Bismarck, chair of the ArFB Women’s Leadership Committee. “As a result of the public health measures that have been put in place, they have seen a significant drop in donations.

“We wanted to expand our support during a time of great need. This follows on the heels of a $500,000 donation to the food banks of Arkansas by the Farm Bureau insurance companies, as we work to help others move through the challenges presented by COVID-19.”

The ArFB Women’s Leadership Committee annually provides a financial contribution to the Ronald McDonald House, feeds the residents once a year and also was a major contributor to the construction of the new facility in 2016.

“This amazingly generous gift from our longtime friends at the Farm Bureau will be utilized to provide all the things families need while they are staying with us at the Ronald McDonald House,” said Janell Mason, executive director of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas. “From healthy snacks and meals, to sanitizing and cleaning supplies, to additional staffing when we are unable to allow our amazing volunteers in the House.

“With an estimated shortfall of just over $70,000 now – due to cancelled fundraisers, lack of donated supplies and meals – their meaningful support will ensure no child has to face treatments at the hospital without mom by their side.”

ArFB’s Women’s Leadership Committee plays a vital role in the mission of the county and state Farm Bureau organizations. They conduct community-based activities and programs involving Ag in the Classroom, farm tours, commodity promotion, safety, health and agricultural policy.

The mission of the Arkansas Farm Bureau Foundation is to further understanding of agricultural and rural issues, and to support the agriculture and rural community through financial support for education, research, litigation and disaster relief.

The Ronald McDonald House in Little Rock is a 32-bedroom “home-away-from-home” that provides housing and services to over 1,200 families each year who are sent to Little Rock for medical care for their critically ill or injured child. The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile is a 40-foot, state-of-the-art mobile unit that provides free, full-service dental care and education to children who would not otherwise have access to dental care. The Ronald McDonald Family Room at UAMS is a 2,000 square foot space in the center of the NICU that provides a place for families with a critically-ill baby to stay together.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a private advocacy organization of almost 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

