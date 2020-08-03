Recipients of Farm Bureau Scholarships Announced

The Arkansas Farm Bureau Scholarship Foundation Committee has named the 13 recipients of the $3,000 Farm Bureau scholarships for the 2020-21 school year.



Scholarship recipients are Arkansas residents, members of a Farm Bureau family and enrolled as juniors or seniors in pursuit of an agriculture-related degree at a state-accredited university.



The scholarship recipients are:

Casey Arnold of Poplar Grove (Phillips County), Arkansas State University

of Poplar Grove (Phillips County), Arkansas State University Kaylee Breckling of Benton (Saline County), Southern Arkansas University

of Benton (Saline County), Southern Arkansas University Conner Catt of Marion (Crittenden County), Arkansas State University

of Marion (Crittenden County), Arkansas State University Samantha Clanton of Hermitage (Bradley County), Southern Arkansas University

of Hermitage (Bradley County), Southern Arkansas University Sara Gardner of Fayetteville (Washington County), UA-Fayetteville.

of Fayetteville (Washington County), UA-Fayetteville. Jacob Hollaway of Griffithville (White County), Leo Sutterfield Scholarship, Arkansas State University

of Griffithville (White County), Leo Sutterfield Scholarship, Arkansas State University Chandler Knowles of Rison (Cleveland Columbia County), UA-Monticello

of Rison (Cleveland Columbia County), UA-Monticello Macy Lamkin of Buckner (Lafayette County), Southern Arkansas University

of Buckner (Lafayette County), Southern Arkansas University Neely Purifoy of Louann (Ouachita County) Troy Buck Scholarship, Southern Arkansas University

of Louann (Ouachita County) Troy Buck Scholarship, Southern Arkansas University Garrett Reynolds of Harrisburg (Poinsett County), UA-Monticello

of Harrisburg (Poinsett County), UA-Monticello Caleb Swears of Carlisle (Lonoke County), UA-Fayetteville

of Carlisle (Lonoke County), UA-Fayetteville Kaylie Stone of Gurdon (Clark County), Southern Arkansas University

of Gurdon (Clark County), Southern Arkansas University Kacey Williams of Greenbrier (Faulkner County), Arkansas Tech University

The scholarships are based on financial need, academic achievement, career plans, as well as character and leadership potential. The 13 scholarship recipients will receive paid installments of $1,500 per semester for the 2020-21 academic year.

“Arkansas Farm Bureau has always been an advocate for higher education,” said Arkansas Farm Bureau President Rich Hillman of Carlisle. “The future of Arkansas agriculture is dependent on the young adults who are pursuing agricultural careers. Supporting them remains a priority for this organization.”

Arkansas Farm Bureau and county Farm Bureau organizations have awarded more than $1 million to assist more than 2,000 youth with their college expenses. In addition to the Foundation scholarship, the organization annually awards the Romeo E. Short scholarship to students enrolled in the Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences at the University of Arkansas and the Marvin Vines Memorial scholarship to a broadcast journalism student at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. Many county Farm Bureaus also award scholarships to young people in local communities.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of almost 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

