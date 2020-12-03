Arkansas FB Honors Top County and Women Leaders

Stone County earns President’s award

Scott County is top Women’s Leadership Committee

Pat Schaefers of Faulkner County is honored with Diamond Award

Arkansas Farm Bureau announced its major county and women’s leadership award winners at its 86th Annual Convention. The event was conducted virtually Dec. 3 from the Hot Springs Convention Center.

The 2020 President’s Award winner for the top Farm Bureau county went to Stone County Farm Bureau. Larry Smith serves as county president. Despite the pandemic, Stone County Farm Bureau remained active in fulfilling the Farm Bureau mission of agricultural advocacy and demonstrated exemplary volunteer service in all 10 Gold Star program areas.

At last year's Arkansas Farm Bureau Convention, Stone County Farm Bureau President

Larry Smith (R) receives Gold Star honors from ArFB President Rich Hillman

for the county's work on behalf of Arkansas Farm Bureau.

The Women’s Leadership Committee from Scott County earned the Outstanding County Women’s Program award for 2020. Regina Oliver is committee chair.

This year’s winning committee didn’t let Covid-19 keep it from educating students in its county. The committee turned a field trip into a live-streaming video adventure, brought the annual Farm Day to students through pre-recorded videos of the demonstration stations they would have attended in person, promoted Ag Week with “7 Days of Exploring Agriculture Through Students’ Eyes” and used the Read Across America campaign to talk to students about agriculture.

Members of the Women’s Leadership Committee from Scott County. They are (L to R), Regina Oliver,

Belinda Wright, Sue Cox, Jessica Brothers and Debra Miller.

Each year, Arkansas Farm Bureau honors the county Women’s Leadership Committee that exhibits exemplary support of its county organization, activities and goals. Farm Bureau women help accomplish the organization’s mission by working with local schools and educating children about agriculture and where people get their food, fiber and fuel. From a variety of Ag in the Classroom activities to informing people about the safety and affordability of our food, the women of Farm Bureau enthusiastically represent the organization by telling the farming and ranching story.

Pat Schaefers of the Faulkner County Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee received the Arkansas Farm Bureau Women’s Diamond Award. The award honors a county Farm Bureau woman leader whose volunteer efforts are above and beyond the norm.

Pat Schaefers of the Faulkner County Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee holding her Diamond Award.

Schaefers has spent four decades promoting agriculture. She has also served as chair of the State Women’s Leadership Committee. Whether in the classroom or hosting an event on her family farm, educating the public about agriculture has been her mission.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of almost 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

For more information, contact:

Steve Eddington

Vice President Public Relations

(501) 228-1383

steve.eddington@arfb.com

or

Rob Anderson

Director Public Relations

(501) 228-1640

rob.anderson@arfb.com