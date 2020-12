This week, we learn about caring for poultry and other livestock during bitter cold weather, We talk to Rich Hillman about wrapping up his first year as Arkansas Farm Bureau president and the challenge of overseeing the organization’s first virtual convention and business session. We also hear from Garland County Farm Bureau President Tommy Sorrells about his reaction to participating in the virtual event after it concluded.

ARFB · Arkansas AgCast for Dec. 3, 2020