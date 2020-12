This week is all about award winners. First, we get reactions from the newly named Arkansas Farm Family of the Year for 2020, then we hear from poultry grower Kallem Hill, the recipient of this year’s Stanley E. Reed Leadership Award. We also talk to Larry Smith, president of Stone County Farm Bureau, which received the prestigious President’s Award from Arkansas Farm Bureau during this year’s virtual annual convention.

ARFB · Arkansas AgCast for Dec. 10, 2020