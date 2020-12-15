Hempstead County Cattleman Plyler Appointed to Beef Board

Caleb Plyler, a 40-year-old cow-calf producer from Spring Hill (Hempstead County), has been appointed by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to a three-year term on the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion & Research Board, usually referred to as the Cattlemen’s Beef Board.

Plyler is one of 28 new members of the board whose terms begin in February 2021. He owns Plyler and Son Charolais in southern Hempstead County. He also serves as a board member for Arkansas Farm Bureau, the state’s largest agriculture advocacy organization, where he was recently reelected for another two-year term. Plyler is also chairman of the Arkansas Beef Council.

The Cattlemen’s Beef Board oversees collection of $1 per head on all cattle sold in the U.S. and $1 per head equivalent on imported cattle, beef and beef products. The board is responsible for approving the annual budget for its national checkoff-funded programs.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets, and conduct important research and promotion activities.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of almost 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

