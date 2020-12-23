VIDEO: Beyond the Farm | Huck's Military Care Package Program

At the age of just six, Huck Plyler, the son of Caleb and Briana Harris-Plyler, began putting together care packages for members of the military who were deployed in foreign countries. Now 10 years old, Huck has sent out more than 700 packages and continues his work to bring smiles to the faces of our military men and women.



Huck is currently seeking military addresses to send packages. If you know someone who would love a Huck care package, tag them in the comments below or contact Huck at Huck's Military Care Package Project on Facebook