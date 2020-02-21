VIDEO: WinCott Gins Up New Business Near Dumas

Just four years ago cotton prices bottomed out, Arkansas acreage and production dropped and only a handful of cotton gins remained open. But in 2019, prices, acreage and production saw a dramatic increase, bringing a need for more ginning capacity. In southeast Arkansas, the Day family joined others there to build a new gin at Winchester, south of Dumas. The gin began operating in January and provides a new facility to process what is expected to be expanded acreage this year.