VIDEO: Pushing Ahead with Bayou Meto Water Project

Construction of the Pump Station in Scott, Ark. for the Bayou Meto Water Management District was completed in 2014. Unfortunately the station's pumps have been idle, as work continues to secure additional funding for construction of the canals and infrastructure needed to deliver Arkansas River water to farms and communities in the district. Once federal and state funding is received, officials hope to complete the project and turn the pumps on, delivering surface water to subscribers in 2026.