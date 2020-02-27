Applications available for M*A*S*H camps

Applications are now available to high school students for the summer Medical Applications of Science for Health (M*A*S*H) camps. These two-week M*A*S*H camps will be offered at 35 different medical facilities throughout Arkansas and are designed to expose rising high-school juniors and seniors to healthcare-related careers.

M*A*S*H is unique because it combines hands-on learning with professional “shadowing” opportunities that provide students an in-depth look at various health care professions, while encouraging interest in the medical field. The majority of the camps are held in rural medical centers and seek to attract local students from surrounding areas.

“The idea is that future medical students from a rural background are more likely to return to their roots, and rural communities across Arkansas have tremendous need for healthcare providers,” said Jennifer Craig, Director of Leadership Development for Arkansas Farm Bureau. “Also, students are often unaware of the variety of career opportunities available in healthcare, so M*A*S*H can be a game-changer for students at a time they’re trying to figure out what career track they want to pursue.”

Applications are available through school guidance counselors or by contacting the M*A*S*H director in your area. That contact information can be found at http://bit.ly/MASHinfo

County Farm Bureau organizations and the M*A*S*H Partnership sponsor students so they may attend the camps at no cost. The partnership includes the University of Arkansas for Medical Science’s Regional Centers, Arkansas Farm Bureau and Delta Dental. More information on the M*A*S*H program can be obtained by contacting Amber Marshall with UAMS, 501-686-6188, or Jennifer Craig of Arkansas Farm Bureau, 501-228-1269.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of more than 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

