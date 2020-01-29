Diversity in Agriculture Conference set for Feb. 27-28

A Diversity in Agriculture conference has been set for Feb. 27-28 in an effort expand the awareness of the career and business opportunities that exist in agriculture. The conference will allow participants to explore opportunities through success stories and networking. It also is intended to foster an expansion of public and private partnerships within agriculture, Arkansas’ largest industry sector, accounting for more than $20 billion annually.

To be held at the Wyndham Riverfront in North Little Rock, the conference begins with registration at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, and continues at 8 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, with registration and breakfast. It will feature breakout sessions for college students in agriculture, as well as beginning and experienced farmers.

“This first of a kind conference will bring together agriculture communities from across our state to network, gain knowledge of current and future practices in agriculture and give students an opportunity to explore the various fields in agriculture,” said Jason Smedley, ArFB’s assistant director of local affairs and rural development, who is coordinating the event.

Registration fee of $10 is being charged for the event and will include a networking reception on Feb. 27 along with breakfast and lunch on Feb. 28. Students will be admitted free.

Visit https://diversityinag.eventbrite.com for registration, ticket purchasing, hotel information and more. To learn more about the conference, contact Smedley at 501-529-0076 or jason.smedley@arfb.com.

Arkansas Farm Bureau has worked closely with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the United States Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Land and Community Development Corporation, the University of Arkansas, UA Cooperative Extension Service, UA-Pine Bluff and the National Center for Appropriate Technology in planning the event.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private farm and rural advocacy organization of almost 190,000 member families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

For more information, contact:

Steve Eddington

(501) 228-1383

steve.eddington@arfb.com

or

Jason Smedley

(501) 529-0076

jason.smedley@arfb.com