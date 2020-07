Dr. Jeyam Subbiah heads the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture's Food Science Department. He is also lead investigator for UA Agricultural Experiment Station's portion of a USDA 5-year research project. The collaborative effort involves nine universities studying food safety in low moisture foods such as nuts, dried foods and cereals. In this Agcast Video Extra he explained the need for the $9.8 million project with ArFB's Ken Moore.