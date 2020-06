This week, we are joined by Yell County Judge Mark Thone, who tells us about the ongoing work to restore damaged river levees in his area. We also chat with Arkansas Game & Fish Commission's Luke Lewis and JP Fairhead of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture about feral hog eradication efforts and with Diana Endicott, executive director of The Food Conservancy in Springdale.

ARFB · Arkansas AgCast for June 4, 2020