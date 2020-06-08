Arkansas Farm Bureau hires summer interns

Three college students have joined Arkansas Farm Bureau for the summer as interns. The interns will assist several departments within the organization and work to advance their skills, while also learning more about Arkansas Farm Bureau’s grassroots impact within the state and across the nation.

Macie Kelly, of Mountain Home, graduated in May from the University of Arkansas with a degree in agricultural communications and is preparing to begin law school in the fall. She credits her love for agriculture to growing up on a cattle farm as well as being involved in 4-H and FFA. Kelly currently serves as a State Representative on the Arkansas FFA Alumni board.

“It is an honor to be a part of Farm Bureau this summer.” Kelly said, “I am excited to see the involvement they have with legislature and how their actions directly impact Arkansans.”

Caleb Swears from Carlisle is a Junior at the University of Arkansas studying agricultural business pre-law and crop sciences. He was raised on a six-generation rice farm and credits his interest in agricultural policy to the hard work his family has demonstrated over the years. Swears is a National Ambassador for Agriculture Future of America.

“I am excited to represent Arkansas agriculture and be a voice for family farms just as my own.” Swears said.

Both Kelly and Swears will be working with several departments within Farm Bureau.

Ashlyn Ussery from North Little Rock, graduated in 2019 from Southern Arkansas University with a degree in agricultural business. She is now a graduate student at the University of Arkansas where she is studying agricultural communications. Ussery is a member of collegiate Farm Bureau as well as Arkansas Women in Agriculture.

Click on photos for full-size download. (Top to Bottom) Kelly, Ussery and Swears.

“I have always admired the work of Farm Bureau and find their voice to be a fundamental piece of Arkansas agriculture.” Ussery said, “To have the opportunity to be a part of that voice this summer and gain valuable experience is not only exciting but an honor as I work toward a career in agriculture.”

Ussery will be interning with the Public Relations department.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of more than 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

For more information, contact:

Rob Anderson

(501) 228-1640

rob.anderson@arfb.com

or

Steve Eddington

(501) 228-1383

steve.eddington@arfb.com