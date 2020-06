This week, we are joined by Lou Jamison, owner of Jamison Orchard in Nashville, who tells us about her family’s peach orchard and how the COVID-19 outbreak has affected their business. We also talk to our own Brandy Carroll to get the facts on the recent 9th Circuit court ruling on dicamba and we chat with Michael Sparks of the new Arkansas Chapter of the Farmer Veteran Coalition and Karin Endy of the Northwest Arkansas Food Systems Program.

ARFB · Arkansas AgCast for June 11, 2020