VIDEO: Ag Hall of Fame Luncheon 2020

Today was the 33rd Annual Arkansas Agriculture Ag Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon. The more than 600 attendees gathered to honor six new inductees: Jane Ross, Gene Sullivan, Leo C. Sutterfield, George Tidwell, Thomas Vaughns and William E. (Gene) Woodall. The newest class represents timber, beef cattle, philanthropy, research, water management, conservation and reclamation, agricultural aviation, banking, civic leadership and outreach to farmers, a reflection of the broad and meaningful impact agricultural leaders have throughout Arkansas.