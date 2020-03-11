VIDEO: 2020 President’s Advocacy and Leadership Tour Recap

The 2020 President’s Advocacy and Leadership Tour took place last week in our nation’s capital. More than 50 leaders from around the state were on hand to spread the word about Arkansas agriculture and the industry’s key concerns in meetings with the Arkansas Congressional delegation, the United States Trade Representative, of National Council of Agricultural Employers, the EPA, the USDA and the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Here’s a wrap-up of what happened on this eventful and important trip.