VIDEO: Program Collects Unused Pesticide

The Abandoned Pesticide Collection Program was established in 1999 and began in earnest in 2005. Since then, thousands of pounds of unused pesticides have been collected from farmers through special collection events held twice a year. Recently, Lonoke County Fairgrounds hosted one of these events, and farmers dropped off more than 100,000 pounds of unused chemicals. Watch and learn more from Susie Nichols, who oversees the program for the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.