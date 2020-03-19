AgCast for March 19

This week, we talk to Fourth District Congressman Bruce Westerman about the impact of the corona virus on work at the Capitol, the importance of his Trillion Trees Act and other major issues for agriculture in the state. We also talk to an Oklahoma cattle broker about the impact of the virus crisis on beef cattle prices and to the Department Head of Animal Science at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville about how livestock at the university are being cared for during the school’s current shutdown. Finally, we chat about pesticide certification and training with a representative of the UA Division of Agriculture.