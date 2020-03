This week, we talk to rice agronomist Jarrod Hardke about the outlook for this year’s crop and what the current crisis means for farmers. We also talk to ag economist Scott Stiles about the impact of rains and the pandemic on agriculture and markets. Finally, we catch up with Andy Shaw of Cypress Valley Meat Company, to learn how they’re going about their work in the current environment, and farmer Tommy Tuckerman interviews the onwer of Zack's Flying Services.