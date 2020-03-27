#AgisEssential: Updates from Arkansas Farmers, Ranchers & Ag Businesses
As the COVID-19 pandemic response continues, so does the work of farmers and ranchers to keep food on shelves and tables around the state, country and world. We've been getting reports from Arkansas farmers and ranchers in their fields and workshops, telling us about their work, and highlighting the fact that all of agriculture is essential during these troubled times, including businesses that provide services and support to farmers. Take a look at a collection of these reports from around the state and find out what they're doing and the challenges they're facing. Here's a selection of videos from this week:
ArFB Leaders
Mike Freeze, ArFB VP
Tom Jones, ArFB Board Member
Joe Christian, ArFB Board Member
Farmers & Ranchers
Mark Morgan, Johnson County
Ryan Anglin, Benton County
Kerry Stiles, Lee County
Jeremy Bemis, Pulaski County
Magen Allen, Hot Spring County
Brian Harris, Cleburne County
Michael Lee, Faulkner County
Ag Industry Representatives
Cody Burkham, Arkansas Cattleman's Association
Kevin McGilton, Riceland Foods
Mark Browning, Tri-County Farmers Association
Zack McCannon, Faulkner County