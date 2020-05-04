2020 County Farm Families of the Year Named

County winners for the 73rd annual Arkansas Farm Family of the Year Program have been selected. The county winners will be visited by a set of judges to determine eight district winners, who will be announced June 16. The state winner will be announced Dec. 6 at the Farm Family of the Year luncheon in North Little Rock.

Since 1947, the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year Program has served as a vehicle to recognized outstanding farm families throughout the state. The objectives of the Farm Family of the Year program are:

To give recognition and encouragement to farm families who are doing an outstanding job on their farm and in their community;

To recognize the importance of agriculture in the community and state; and

To disseminate information on improved farm practices and management.

The county winners are:

East Central District

Lee – Drew Wooten, Marianna

Lonoke – Thaxton Brothers Partnership, Carlisle

Monroe – Adam Chastain and family, Holly Grove

Prairie – Ryan Bell family and Greg Bell family, Des Arc

Pulaski – Bo Brook Farms, Roland

St. Francis – West Higgins family, Forrest City

White – Brad Peacock family, Bald Knob

Woodruff – Bryan Robertson, Augusta

North Central District

Baxter – Rob and Sally Hall, Gassville

Cleburne – Shane and Ashley Mason, Prim

Fulton – Brach and Alesha Hill, Viola

Independence – Bobby and Amanda Dunehew, Newark

Izard – Brandon Johnson family, Evening Shade

Marion – J.L. and Angie Wagoner, Flippin

Searcy – The Hagemann family, Marshall

Sharp – Davis Farms

Stone – Jerry and Russanne Shannon, Mountain View

Van Buren – James Reed family, Choctaw

Northeast District

Clay – Mitch and Pam Brown of B & B Farms, Corning

Craighead – Chris and Breanne Damron, Jonesboro

Crittenden – Sam and Andrea Pirani, Marion

Cross – Jarred and Joey Taylor, Wynne

Greene – Allen and Karen Davis family, Paragould

Lawrence – Josh and Jack Brand, Imboden

Mississippi – Senter Farms, Osceola

Poinsett – Berger Farms, Weiner

Randolph – Anthony Wells Family, Imboden

Northwest District

Benton – Jim Singleton family, Gravette

Boone – Will and Rachel Norton family, Harrison

Carroll – The Stone family, Berryville

Crawford – Kevin and Jennifer Hightower, Rudy

Franklin – Johny Crocker, Ozark

Johnson – Ricky Brown, Clarksville

Madison – Anthony Giffin family, Rogers

Newton – David Farmer family, Hasty

Sebastian – Clint Gann, Hackett

Washington – Nathan Ogden, Prairie Grove

Southeast District

Arkansas, North – Trey and Ashley Daniel, Stuttgart

Arkansas, South – Turner Farms IV, Almyra

Chicot – Armstrong Bros, LLC, Eudora

Drew – Edward and Angela Schenk, Monticello

Jefferson – Chad Render, Pine Bluff

Phillips – Joe Brown Farm, Marvell

Southwest District

Bradley – Josh and Krystle Hays, Warren

Calhoun – Rick and Shelley Hargett, Hampton

Hempstead – Chris and Denise Sweat, McCaskill

Lafayette – Shane and Mandy McClelland, Lewisville

Nevada – Richard and Cathy Jones, Prescott

Western District

Conway – 3 Brothers Farms, Morrilton

Faulkner – Tom and Jamie Henry, Greenbrier

Logan – Gerald and Rachel Strobel, Paris

Montgomery – Mark Cogburn, Norman

Perry – Quinten and Dena Johnson, Dardanelle

Pope – Stevie and Tamara Duvall, Atkins

Yell – James and Tiffany Miller, Dardanelle

West Central District

Clark – Mike, Luke and Natalie Leamons Farm, Arkadalphia

Dallas – Hank and Lisa Sullivent, Sparkman

Grant – Hunter and Jennifer Phelps, Prattsville

Hot Spring – Kay and Kaylee Casey, Malvern

Howard – Leo Hughes Family, Nashville

Sevier – Ismael and Maria Ramirez, De Queen

“The Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program recognizes the outstanding farmers and ranchers across the state,” said Rich Hillman, president of Arkansas Farm Bureau. “These families are involved in essential work, not only providing food for our state, but the country and the world.

“Congratulations to these farm families. We are proud to highlight their work and dedication to Arkansas agriculture.”

The Farm Family of the Year program begins each year with the selection of top farm families in each county and culminates in December with the selection of the state Farm Family of the Year, who then go on to represent Arkansas at the Swisher Sweets/Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year. Arkansas has had two overall winners, Brian and Nan Kirksey of Clark County in 2008 and Wildy Family Farms of Mississippi County in 2016. All winners are judged on their farm production, efficiency, management, family life and rural/community leadership.

Sponsors of the Farm Family of the Year program are Arkansas Farm Bureau, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, and the three Farm Credit agencies that serve Arkansas: AgHeritage Farm Credit Services, Farm Credit of Western Arkansas and Midsouth Farm Credit. Additionally, support for the program is provided by the Arkansas Agriculture Department, Arkansas Department of Career Education, Arkansas Press Association, University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture and the USDA’s Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service and Rural Development.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of almost 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.