AgCast for May 7

This week, we go in-depth on some critical issues facing agriculture in the wake of Covid-19. We talk with David Newman, president of the National Pork Board and Arkansas State University animal science professor, about troubles facing the pork industry, and we hear from the University of Arkansas National Ag Law Center Director Harrison Pittman about the President’s recent executive order designed to keep meat packing plants operating. We also hear from Arkansas Farm Bureau’s Travis Justice about the ongoing supply chain and processing issues hitting livestock and poultry growers.