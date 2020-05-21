AgCast for May 21

This week, we talk to poultry grower and Arkansas Farm Bureau Board Secretary/Treasurer Dan Wright about challenges for the poultry industry caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. We also talk to Jamie Anderson of I.F. Anderson Farms, the nation’s largest producer of baitfish, about what a recent increase in recreational fishing has meant for his operation. Finally, we speak to Arkansas Farm Bureau Public Affairs & Government Relations Director Matt King about the latest on the CARES Act and the creation of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.



