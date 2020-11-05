Arkansas AgCast | Nov. 5, 2020

This week, we catch up with Michael Sparks of the Arkansas Chapter of the Farmer Veterans Coalition to talk about the group’s upcoming Veteran’s Day celebration. We also talk to Monroe County’s Jim Carroll about wrapping up his term as chair of the United Soybean Board, and learn about Prestonrose Farm & Brewing Co. in the Arkansas River Valley, a destination craft brewery with locally grown food options. And, finally, we hear from Arkansas Farm Bureau state affairs director Jeff Pitchford about Tuesday’s election results.

