This week, we talk to a beef broker at the Oklahoma National Stockyards about the challenges cattle ranchers have faced in 2020 and what’s ahead. We also catch up with James Meeks of Triple M Farms, who tells us about how COVID-19 has affected his produce business and we learn about the recently upgraded Senter & Sons Cotton Gin in Osceola. We also talk to Terry Laster of Union County about the pandemic problems that have hit poultry growers.

ARFB · Arkansas AgCast for Nov. 12, 2020