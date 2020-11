In only 3 years Taylor Farms in Benton County has produced state winning full blood buck and doe Boer goats. In this two-part series we are catching up with Samuel, Lauren and Lexi of Taylor Farms on how they raise and show their award-winning goats. Join Jenny Higgs, for part 1, as she interviews Samuel Dewitt on how he preps his goats for show. Stick around and get a sneak peek to part 2!