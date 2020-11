This week, we talk about the results of this year’s Arkansas Farm Bureau survey of the cost of traditional Thanksgiving dinner items and we learn about how the pandemic has affected the logging and timber industry in Arkansas. We also get a lesson on the history of soybeans in the state, along with details of a new survey of forest landowners and tips on battling bugs that cause problems for livestock.

ARFB · Arkansas AgCast | Nov. 19, 2020