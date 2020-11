Randy Skarda of Hazen has been saving old farm tractors, threshers and combines from decaying in the weeds around his farm for the past 30 years and restoring them for his family and so future generations will know how their ancestors farmed years ago. He and his sons Seth and Ross discussed his "hobby" and gave us a demonstration of a 1948 McCormick-Deering 125 Ricefield Special combine that took seven years for him to get "field ready."