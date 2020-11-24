VIDEO: High Tunnels on Hamaker Farms

Phil and Lesia Hamaker own Hamaker Farms, a family cattle, poultry and produce operation at Junction City, south of El Dorado. They were the 2015 Southwest District Farm Family of the Year. Their operation consists of four poultry houses, high tunnel produce houses that allow them to extend their season for squash, tomatoes, greens and other produce, and cross-bred angus and charolais cattle. They've also established their own Farmers Market on their produce farm in northern Louisiana that is attracting a number of loyal customers. This is their story.