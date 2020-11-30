Arkansas Farm Bureau to Hold Virtual Annual Convention

Arkansas Farm Bureau will hold its 86th annual convention on Thursday, Dec. 3. The event will be conducted virtually for the first time in the organization’s history and include only a single-day business session.

Farm and ranch leaders from across Arkansas will come together virtually for the session, where voting delegates define the organization’s policy positions on items of importance to its members. The Arkansas Farm Bureau board of directors will meet in Hot Springs and connect virtually with delegates around the state to conduct business and elect the organization’s president and vice president. Typically, the annual convention is a three-day event featuring a variety of speakers, sessions and an industry trade show.

“Bringing the leaders of Arkansas’ largest industry together to finalize our policy for the coming year is critical, so we had to find a way to overcome the challenge presented by COVID-19,” said Arkansas Farm Bureau President Rich Hillman, a sixth-generation farmer from Carlisle whose main crops are rice, soybeans and wheat. “It’s through our grassroots efforts at the county level that we define our focus each year.

“Arkansas Farm Bureau was founded in 1935 to be the voice of agriculture in Arkansas, so even though we had to scale back our convention this year, we will use technology to accomplish our mission and prepare to be that voice in 2021.”

During the meeting, awards will recognize county efforts in support of the organization’s agricultural advocacy and membership efforts. The organization will also recognize the recipient of the Stanley E. Reed Leadership Award, given to an active Farm Bureau member, 36 to 45 years old, for outstanding leadership within their county Farm Bureau and community.

Arkansas Farm Bureau Arkansas Farm Bureau is a private advocacy organization of almost 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

