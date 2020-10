This week, we hear from Brittany Carwell of B&D Genetics in Cross County about the business’s major new move into the European market. We also get an update on the 2020 pecan crop from Chas Davis of Davis Pecan in Little River County and we spend a morning Hicks Family Farms near Cabot, as they work to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines in preparing their annual pumpkin patch and corn maze for visitors.

ARFB · Arkansas AgCast for Oct. 1, 2020