Arkansas Farm Bureau hires Higgs as Digital Production Specialist

Arkansas Farm Bureau has hired Jenny Higgs as digital production specialist. Higgs will work with the public relations team to produce videos, podcasts, graphics and social media content that highlights the importance of Arkansas agriculture.

Higgs, of Conway, was previously special events coordinator at the Arkansas Foodbank, where she oversaw major fundraising events and produced photos, videos and social media content to promote the organization and its mission.

Higgs earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arkansas and a master’s degree in sports management from California State University, Long Beach. After earning her masters, Higgs worked for a number of well-known organizations in California, such as the Tiger Woods Foundation, the U.S. Soccer Federation and Discovery Communications. She also played a key role in the Special Olympics World Games held in Los Angeles in 2015.

“I came back to Arkansas because I wanted to be closer to family and because I missed the people and natural beauty of our state,” said Higgs. “My grandfather grew up on a farm, so it’s exciting to have an opportunity to help tell the stories of Arkansas farmers and ranchers.”

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of more than 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

