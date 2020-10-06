VIDEO: Fall Covid Operations | Hicks Family Farms

Kevin and Rebekah Hicks own Hicks Family Farms between Lonoke and Cabot. Their annual fall Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze opened October 3. But, because of Covid-19 they are only open on weekends and visitors must follow health department safety protocols. The Hicks have been welcoming families to their farm for the past 10 years, many of them repeat visitors. Though the experience will be different this year, they did not want the pandemic to prevent them from sharing this family-friendly experience with their neighbors and the public.