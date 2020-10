This week, we wrap up Farm to School Month in Arkansas with a discussion about outstanding school gardens and we hear from Daniel Keisler about his custom beef and pork business, Circle K Angus Farms. We also talk to 82-year-old farmer Ellis Bell of Forrest City, who founded a local non-profit for promoting science-based agriculture education, and catch up with Rick Bransford of Lonoke County about this year’s cotton crop.

ARFB · Arkansas AgCast for Oct. 29, 2020