VIDEO: Buster's 491lb Pumpkin | Kid Farmer

Buster Passmore 11-Years Old | Straight-A Student | Grower of Huge Pumpkins



ArFB’s Jenny Higgs recently visited Buster at home in Bono to get his secrets for growing prize-winning giant pumpkins. Buster's Garden has produced gourds big enough to win the UAEX Giant Pumpkin Contest two years in a row, beating the competition by more than 100 pounds each year.



For more pumpkin and gardening tips from Buster, visit his Facebook page, www.facebook.com/groups/BustersGarden.