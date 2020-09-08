VIDEO: New AgTech Training Lab Makes First School Year Stop
The ArFB AgTech Training Lab recently made its first stop of the school year at Morrilton High School. The trailer holds three simulators that allow students to experience industrial equipment being used in the workforce and earn credit toward certifications. The trailer remains at each school for one week, allowing time for students to get some experience in the simulators. The schedule calls for the AgTech Training Lab to visit 36 other schools throughout the school year.