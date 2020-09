Ritter Agribusiness of Marked Tree was established in 1886 and continues to diversify its farming operations. In 2018, the company ventured into specialty crops by purchasing Gillam Farms in Judsonia, which was known primarily for its blackberry varieties. Ritter Farms now grows blueberries, strawberries and muscadines and is expanding its blackberry acreage for local sales and shipment across the country.