This week, we hear from a cattle producer and mother about youth livestock events during this unusual year, and Arkansas Farm Bureau Director of Policy Development and Legislative Research Jessica Clowser Burkham fills us in on CFAP 2, the recently announced second round of Coronavirus aid for U.S. farmers. We also have a special interview with Jason Brewer of Ritter Farms.

ARFB · Arkansas AgCast for Sept. 24, 2020