VIDEO: Farmer Update | Lou Jamison, Howard County

Jamison Orchard, a peach orchard, in Nashville has been producing and supplying the sweet summer fruit to faithful customers for decades. Joey Jamison passed away two years ago but his widow Lou is keeping the multi-generation operation going without him. But she's had to fight the elements including flooding rains, late spring freezes and this year the first sub-zero temperatures she's ever encountered. Temperatures that reached -8 degrees during the February winter storm killed the buds on all but 200 of her 3,500 trees. This is not the first peach crop they've had damaged or destroyed and like Joey, Lou Jamison is a survivor. And Lou wants her loyal farmers market customers to know that though it may be a much smaller crop, she hopes to have some of her favorite varieties ready to sell this summer.