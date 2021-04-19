Marston Awarded Farm Bureau Vines Scholarship

Tyler Marston of Cabot (Lonoke County) is the 2021 recipient of Arkansas Farm Bureau’s Marvin Vines Memorial Scholarship.

Marston,19, is the son of Steve and Jana Marston. He is a junior majoring in creative media production with a 3.9 grade point average this past semester.

Arkansas Farm Bureau endows the scholarship, which honors the memory of Marvin Vines, farm director for more than 25 years at Little Rock radio station KAAY. Since 1980, it’s been awarded annually to a broadcast major at Arkansas State University.

Marston was heavily involved in the broadcast program at Cabot High School and hopes to use his production skills creating videos and media in ministry for a church. He also enjoys sports production and has experience as a show producer for ASU-TV and assisting on women’s basketball broadcasts.

“I am very grateful to be chosen to receive the Marvin Vines Scholarship from Arkansas Farm Bureau,” Marston said. “I had a minimum wage job last year, sometimes working from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Those are difficult hours for a full-time student and this scholarship will allow me to work fewer hours and concentrate more on completing my degree. It is very much appreciated.”

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of more than 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

