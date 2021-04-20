VIDEO: Lonoke Agriculture Business Academy

The Lonoke School district recently began construction on a 30,000-square-foot Agriculture Business Academy, the first of its kind in Arkansas. The facility will house five hands-on programs of study designed to prepare students for skill-based careers right out of high school and/or for continuing education opportunities after high school. Elizabeth Anderson, of I.F. Anderson Farms and school milage campaign chair, explains the benefit the academy will have for Lonoke students, surrounding schools, and the community.