Arkansas Farm Bureau Requests Public Input for Broadband Survey

What: Arkansas Farm Bureau (ArFB) is requesting Arkansans complete an anonymous three-question survey to collect information on the state’s broadband and cellular networks. ArFB is seeking input from across the state, no matter the current quality of connectivity or access. The survey asks for a zip code, download speed and upload speed. The survey includes instructions for completing the speed test and can be completed at bit.ly/connectarkansas.

Watch our Speed Test Tutorial:

Why: ArFB is hosting the Arkansas Connectivity Summit on Sept. 8 at the Hot Springs Convention Center. The focus is on developing plans to improve high-speed, broadband connectivity and cellular connectivity in Arkansas and will feature government and community leaders, industry stakeholders and others, including keynote speakers, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Commissioner Brendan Carr of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Those interested in attending can register in advance.

When: All input is requested to be complete by Friday Sept. 3 as the information collected will be used at the Arkansas Connectivity Summit.

Who: Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with almost 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life. For more information about the work of Arkansas Farm Bureau, visit ARFB.com.

Action: We’re asking Arkansas media to share the survey information on social channels to build awareness and encourage input.

For more information, contact:

Steve Eddington

(501) 228-1383

steve.eddington@arfb.com

or

Rob Anderson

(501) 228-1640

rob.anderson@arfb.com