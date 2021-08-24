VIDEO: Rock City Burger Week 2021

Eat beef for a good cause this week! Rock City Burger Week starts TODAY in Little Rock and North Little Rock August 23-29! Participating restaurants will be serving up signature, original or one-of-a-kind burgers for only $7. For each burger purchased, $1 will be donated to the Arkansas Foodbank!

Thank you to the sponsors and participating restaurants Arkansas Beef Council | Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / ArkansasOnline.com | Ben E. Keith Foods | https://www.rockcityburgerweek.com/